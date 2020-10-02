Sponsored Content
75th UN General Assembly: Schallenberg Denounces Nuclear Weapons
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasizes at the 75th UN General Assembly that nuclear weapons pose a constant threat, while there are no advantages on the other side of the coin. He also advertises for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TNPW), which has already been signed by 84 countries.
Although Foreign Minister Schallenberg cannot address his colleagues in person, like he did at the General Assembly last year, he still warns of the dangers of nuclear weapons. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Dragan Tatic / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
On the occasion of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, a high-level virtual event took place at the 75th UN General Assembly.
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at the assembly:
"In the meantime, it has become absolutely …
