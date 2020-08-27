Iran Allows Vienna-based IAEA Access to Controversial Nuclear Facilities
People › Politicians ♦ Published: August 27, 2020; 15:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
Vienna-based IAEA is allowed to inspect two nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran. After an ongoing dispute between the IAEA and the Iran, a joint statement settles the dispute.
The IAEA with their headquarters in Vienna have settled the dispute with Iran and are allowed to inspect two nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency
Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have settled their dispute over the inspection of two allegedly secret nuclear facilities.
After intensive consultations, both sides agreed that Tehran would voluntarily grant access to the inspectors from Vienna, IAEA head Rafael Grossi and the Iranian responsible Ali-Akbar Salehi announced in a joint statement today. …
