International Day for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons: Kurz and Schallenberg Issue Statement
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
On the international day for the complete abolition of nuclear weapons, Chancellor Kurz and Foreign Minister Schallenberg stated that nuclear weapons bring death and suffering rather than security and peace.
Foreign Minister Schallenberg (left) and Chancellor Kurz (middle) have issued a joint statement on the International Day for the Complete Abolition of Nuclear Weapons. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
In a joint statement with Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on the International Day for the Complete Abolition of Nuclear Weapons, Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz stressed that nuclear weapons would not bring security …
