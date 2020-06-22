Advertise with Vindobona.org

Disarmament Talks Russia-USA in Vienna

OrganizationsOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:31 ♦ (Vindobona)

Representatives from the USA and Russia are currently meeting in Vienna's Palais Niederösterreich to rescue the last active nuclear disarmament treaty "New Start".

Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev after signing the "New START" treaty in Prague in April 2010. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Kremlin.ru / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)

After the end of the INF disarmament agreement on the prohibition of land-based nuclear short- and medium-range weapons, the next agreement is now threatened with a definitive end. …

