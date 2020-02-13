Nuclear Safety: Nuclear Weapons, Nuclear Safety and Nuclear Power are Major Challenges
The international community currently faces numerous challenges in the field of nuclear safety. At the ICONS - International Conference on Nuclear Security Conference of the IAEA in Vienna, these issues were discussed at policymaker level.
HE Alexander Schallenberg in conversation with the Foreign Ministers of Libya Mohamed Taha Siala (left) and Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov (right). / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
This week the International Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Nuclear Security took place in Vienna.
At the opening of the "International Conference on Nuclear Security: Sustaining and Strengthening Efforts" (ICONS), Schallenberg warned against 1) nuclear weapons, 2) the link between non-state actors and nuclear security, and 3) nuclear power as the three…
