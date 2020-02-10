ICONS 2020 - Global Nuclear Security Players Prioritise Their Agenda
The IAEA is currently organizing the third International Conference on Nuclear Security: Sustaining and Strengthening Efforts (ICONS 2020) at its headquarters in Vienna. The conference provides a forum for ministers, senior officials, policymakers and nuclear security experts to formulate and exchange views on achievements and experiences, current approaches, future directions and priorities for nuclear security.The previous conference, held three years ago, attracted over 2000 participants, including 47 government ministers, from 139 Member States and 29 intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations.
Objectives of ICONS 2020: Instruments for nuclear security, role of the IAEA, nuclear security integrated approaches and emerging technologies. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / United States Department of Energy [Public Domain]
The Conference will feature:
A ministerial segment during which ministers will deliver national statements and adopt a Ministerial Declaration; and A scientific and technical programme comprising high-level policy discussions on the overall themes central to nuclear security and parallel technical sessions on related specialized scientific and technical, legal…
