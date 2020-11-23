Sponsored Content
Violence Protection Summit Welcomes International Guests
The Violence Protection Summit organized by Austria's Federal Chancellery and the Federal Ministry of the Interior will be supported by international participation. UN Special Rapporteur Dubravka Simonovic and EU Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli will be participating in the summit.
Interior Minister Nehammer (left) and Chancellery Minister Raab (right) issue a press statement regarding the Violence Protection Summit. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The Violence Protection Summit organized by the Austrian Federal Chancellery and the Federal Ministry of the Interior will be held in the run-up to the "16 Days against Violence" campaign from November 25 to December 10.
"The Violence Protection Summit is particularly important to ensure that the police, civil society, women's organizations and victim protection …
