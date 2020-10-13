Sponsored Content
Equality in the Job Market: Federal Minister Advocates For Improvements
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:40 ♦ (Vindobona)
At the informal meeting of EU ministers and at a discussion with EU Commissioner Helena Dalli, Austrian Minister for Women's Affairs Raab pleaded for a mix of measures to meet the current challenges on the labor market and to bring more women into future industries.
Austrian Minister for Women's Affairs Raab advocates for equality in the labor market at the informal meeting of EU ministers. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
In short: Austrian Minister for Women's Affairs Susanne Raab intensified her efforts to improve gender equality in the labor market.
"The advancement of women and girls is an issue that needs to be promoted not only in Austria, but also on an international level," Raab made clear.
In her statement at the informal video conference of the EU ministers on the topic of equality in the labor market, she addressed, among other things, Austria's achievements in the fight for equal rights for women and men in the …
