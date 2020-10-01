UNIDO Partners Up With Women Leadership Forum to Hold Special Event

UNIDO and the European Brand Institute have organized the 8th Women Leadership Forum, which was held as a hybrid event in Vienna. International successful women as well as other supportive public figures have gathered together to empower women.

Africa Goodwill Ambassador and Founder and CEO of Justina Mutale Leadership Foundation, HE Justina Mutale, is only one of the many international speakers at the 8th Women Leadership Forum. / Picture: © Flickr / photographer695 (CC BY 2.0)

The 8th Women Leadership Forum organized by the European Brand Institute in partnership with UNIDO took place in Vienna and starred a number of international guests.

The motto of the forum was "Woman.for.prosperity" which was also the main topic of the event.

According to the organizers, there is no understanding for why it is taking so long to gain prosperity for women. …

