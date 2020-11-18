#RedWednesday: Austrian Parliament Participates For First Time

The campaign #RedWednesday which is organized by the relief organization "Aid to the Church in Need" will be supported by the Austrian Parliament for the first time. The campaign is supported by many countries and raises awareness for persecuted and threatened Christians all around the world.

President of the National Council Sobotka is delighted about Austria's first-ever contribution to the international #RedWednesday. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf

In order to draw attention to the fate of millions of persecuted and threatened Christians, the parliament in the Hofburg is illuminated in blood-red.

The campaign #RedWednesday was initiated in 2015 by the international relief organization "Aid to the Church in Need" (ACN). …

