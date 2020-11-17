Lockdown: Public Church Services Suspended Until Further Notice

In addition to the measures put in place by the federal government, Austria's Minister of Cultural Affairs together with representatives of churches and religious communities have agreed to suspend all public church services until further notice. Places of worship will, however, stay open for personal prayers.

Minister for Cultural Affairs Raab and representatives of churches and religious communities have agreed to suspend public church services. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

The number of daily new Covid-19 infections has recently reached a new record high.

Parallel to the new tightening of the federal government, the 16 churches and religious communities of Austria agreed on a new regulation to contain the pandemic: …

