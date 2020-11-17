Sponsored Content
Lockdown: Public Church Services Suspended Until Further Notice
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
In addition to the measures put in place by the federal government, Austria's Minister of Cultural Affairs together with representatives of churches and religious communities have agreed to suspend all public church services until further notice. Places of worship will, however, stay open for personal prayers.
Minister for Cultural Affairs Raab and representatives of churches and religious communities have agreed to suspend public church services. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
The number of daily new Covid-19 infections has recently reached a new record high.
Parallel to the new tightening of the federal government, the 16 churches and religious communities of Austria agreed on a new regulation to contain the pandemic: …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Nehammer: Do Everything To Protect Jewish Life (September 4)
Reception for Representatives of Churches and Religious Communities (September 10, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content