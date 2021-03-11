Schallenberg on the International Women's Day: "Women Must Play a Key Role in Decision-making"

Austria will take over special responsibility for women's policy concerns in the UN Commission on the Status of Women at the end of March. On the occasion of this role and the International Women's Day, which was celebrated on March, 8, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg demands more women in decision-making roles.

Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg demands more women in decision-making roles. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

As of March 26, Austria will assume special responsibility for women's policy concerns in the UN Commission on the Status of Women for a period of four years.

Women and girls worldwide are disproportionately affected by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic - including an increase in violence, loss of jobs and education. …

