Equal Pay Day: Austria's Women Earn 14.3 Percent Less
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
On February 21, 2021, Austria "celebrates" its Equal Pay Day. The current gender gap in income is at 14.3 percent, which amounts to 52 days of the year in which women work uncompensated. Austria's Women's Minister Susanne Raab uses the occasion to install certain measures that aim to reduce this difference.
On the occasion of Austria's Equal Pay Day, the Minister for Women's Affairs Susanne Raab announce measures fighting the difference. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
Austria's Equal Pay Day is on February 21, 2021.
Since, on average, women in Austria earn 14.3 percent less than men, their work from January 1 to February 21, 2021, can be considered as uncompensated. …
