European Commission Launches Initiatives Against Gender Pay Gap
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
With regards to the European Day of Equal pay, the day from which women will symbolically no longer be paid for the same work compared to their male colleagues until the end of the year, the European Commission has launched initiatives to tackle the persistent gender pay gap.
Even in the European Union, the gender pay gap is significant and accounts for around 14 cents. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / L'Arnq [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]
Women still earn less than men in the European Union, even if the gender pay gap has narrowed slightly in 2018 compared to 2017, from 14.5% to 14.1%.
In Austria, the pay gap in 2018 was at above-average 20.4 % (after 20.7 % in 2017), as the latest figures from the EU statistics office Eurostat show. …
