1919 - 2019: Hundred Years of Women's Voting Rights

Exactly 100 years ago, on 4 March 1919, at the first session of the Constituent National Assembly, a parliament was convened for the first time in Austria in which women were represented and which had been elected by women and men.

On the occasion of this double anniversary, National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka, Second National Council President Doris Bures and Third National Council President Anneliese Kitzmüller invited to an event in parliament, thus initiating a week dedicated entirely to women.

"Eight strong, impressive women swore their unwavering loyalty 100 years ago today - as members of a young parliamentary democracy," recalled Second National Council President Doris Bures in her welcoming address. "These pioneers thus put a foot in the door that had previously excluded women from democratic co-determination, and a fresh "wind of change" began to air the House. A look at the last 100 years from the perspective of women's politics shows that there was no linear development, but rather phases of progress, standstill and massive regression, Bures had to consider. Thus the eight women of the first hour fought for better living conditions - for the eight-hour day, for unemployment benefits and social welfare, for the opening of educational institutions.

After this social progress came to an abrupt end in two fascist dictatorships and women were reduced under National Socialism to the role of mothers willing to make sacrifices and capable of suffering, a new women's movement did not emerge until the social upheaval of the 1960s. In the 1970s, the Kreisky government succeeded in initiating reforms in women's policy - from equality in civil law, reform of family and matrimonial law to the regulation of time limits. The establishment of the women's ministry, improvements in the compatibility of work and family life, the Equal Treatment Act and the two laws on the protection against violence are further important milestones in women's policy for Bures in the following decades.

"We must not rest on our laurels today," warned Bures, calling above all on the generation of daughters to continue to fight for full equality. The Second President of the National Council recalled Johanna Dohnal's demand for an increase in the proportion of women in the legislative bodies and said that one third of women in the National Council was little. The women's quota is also current for Bures, quoting Maria Fekter, who came to the conclusion after 27 years of politics: "It doesn't work without a quota". Bures concluded that it was the mission and legacy of the eight pioneers to remain persistent as women and to fight for and defend women's rights on a daily basis and to stand up for a self-determined, independent and non-discriminatory life.

Stelzl-Marx recalls the struggle of the first eight women mandataries for the rights of the poorest

Barbara Stelzl-Marx, director of the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for War Impact Research, turned her attention to the historical development of women's suffrage and stated that the events of 1919 had not been an hour of silence. After the introduction of universal and equal suffrage for men only in 1907 - the climax of the exclusion of women from politics, as she said - powerful demonstrations for equal rights, in which women demanded the right to vote, took place as early as 1911 and 1913. In the First World War, women united their forces in the struggle for peace before the end of the war and the founding of the Republic created the conditions for women's suffrage.

On 12 November 1918 - even before the abdication of Emperor Karl - the Provisional National Assembly introduced the right to vote and to stand as a candidate for women, so that women were now allowed to engage in political activities for the first time. According to Stelzl-Marx, women were an unpredictable factor in politics and their electoral behaviour was difficult to assess. Each party believed that the new electoral mass would help the political opponent to victory. Thus, from 1920 onwards there were different coloured election envelopes to record the voting behaviour of women.

On March 4, 1919, seven Social Democrats and one Christian Socialist moved into parliament. All eight women of the first hour had been politically active for a long time. They represented topics that had previously been neglected, such as social policy, family policy and education policy. Stelzl-Marx recalled Adelheid Popp, who had only three years of schooling and was the first woman to step up to the lectern of the parliament, where she commented on the law on the abolition of the nobility and demanded equal rights for all. Or to Anna Boschek, who was the first woman to table a bill - a domestic help law. Amalie Seidel, Maria Tusch, Emmy Freundlich, and Therese Schlesinger were also committed to social issues, women's education, and the protection of women workers. Gabriele Proft, on the other hand, was imprisoned both in the Ständestaat and during the Nazi dictatorship. Finally, Hildegard Burjan, the only Christian social representative among the eight pioneers, had a university degree and fought for maternity leave and against child labour. She was beatified by the Pope in 2011.

The first eight women in parliament were altogether fighting against poverty and for the rights of the poorest, their commitment is still very topical today, emphasised Stelzl-Marx.