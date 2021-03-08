Sponsored Content
Waly and Raab: Cooperation in Protection of Women
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Ghada Waly, UNODC head and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, met with Susanne Raab, Austria's Minister for Women's Affairs, to discuss the protection of women from violence and the concrete measures taken by the UNODC and Austria's government in this issue.
Ghada Waly (right), UNODC head and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, met with Susanne Raab (left), Austria's Minister for Women's Affairs, to discuss the protection of women from violence. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly, met with Austria's Minister for Women's Affairs Susanne Raab at the United Nations Office at Vienna.
Waly, the first woman ever to hold the position as Executive Director of UNODC, and Raab discussed extremism prevention, protection of women from violence, the development of domestic violence in Covid-19 times, and the global trend in child and forced marriages. …
