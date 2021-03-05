Sponsored Content
International Women's Day 2021: Gender Pay Gap in Austria Still Significant
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 12:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Since the International Women's Day was celebrated on March 3, Statistics Austria has revealed some data that show the still significant differences between women and men in Austria's workforce. On average, women earn around 14 percent less than men and only 3.8 percent of employed women hold managerial positions, compared to 8.1 percent of employed men.
Statistics Austria has issued some relevant data that show the significant differences between men and women on the Austrian job market. / Picture: © Statistik Austria/Sebastian Philipp
On the occasion of the International Women's Day 2021, Statistics Austria issued some relevant data for the difference between women and men in the Austrian workforce.
Women earned 19.9 percent less per hour than men in the private sector in 2019. This means that the gender pay gap in Austria has narrowed by 4.4 percentage points since 2009. …
