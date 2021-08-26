Violence Based on Religion or Belief: Vienna Human Rights Envoy Calls for Release of Detainees

On the International Day of Remembrance for Victims of Violence Based on Religion or Belief Vienna’s Human Rights Commissioner called for the release of Iranian Sotoudeh and Egyptian Santawy while reaffirming the need for freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

Human Rights Commissioner Shami Asadi reaffirms the need for freedom of thought, conscience, and religion. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / PID / Alexandra Kromus, MA 17

In 2019, the United Nations decided to proclaim August 22 as the International Day of Remembrance for Victims of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.

The accompanying resolution highlights the persistent intolerance and violence against individuals worldwide and reaffirms the need for freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, which are enshrined in the United Nations…

