Meet the New Ukrainian Ambassador to Austria, H.E. Mr. Vasyl Khymynets

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: January 13, 2022; 22:58 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria, H.E. Mr. Vasyl Khymynets, presented his credentials to President Van der Bellen. Learn more about him.

The new Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria Vasyl Khymynets (right) presents his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / HBF

The new Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria H.E. Mr. Vasyl Khymynets recently presented his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, officially making him the ambassador. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Vicki Kennedy Accredited as U.S. Ambassador to Austria (January 12)
NATO and Russian Leaders Say Differences "Will Be Hard to Bridge" (January 12)
German Ambassador in Vienna to Become Head of Department at German Foreign Office in Berlin (January 12)
Read More
Vasyl Khymynets, Ukraine Embassy in Vienna, Ukraine, Russia, Diplomacy, Crimea, Alexander Van der Bellen
Featured
Meet the Russian Ambassador to Austria: H.E. Dmitrij Ljubinskij
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Russian Embassy Vienna
Forum Österreich-Russland: New Austrian-Russian Friendship Society Founded
See latest Vindobona Newsletter