Vicki Kennedy Accredited as U.S. Ambassador to Austria

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: January 12, 2022; 22:58 ♦ (Vindobona)

Victoria Kennedy presented her credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, officially making her the new Ambassador of the United States to Austria. Learn more about the new ambassador.

Ambassador of the United States to Austria Victoria Kennedy (right) presents her credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / HBF

The new Ambassador of the United States to Austria Victoria Kennedy officially presented her credentials to President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen.

Kennedy was one of eight new ambassadors to Austria who presented their credentials to the president. …

