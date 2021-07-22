Advertise with Vindobona.org

U.S. Embassy Vienna: Biden Nominates Victoria Kennedy for Austria Ambassadorship

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 10 hours ago; 10:06 ♦ (Vindobona)

Victoria Reggie Kennedy, the widow of the late Senator Edward M. Kennedy, has been appointed U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Austria by U.S. President Joe Biden, the White House announced.

Victoria Reggie Kennedy, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Austria. / Picture: © The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

As already reported by Vindobona, the go-ahead ("agrément") for Kennedy's nomination had so far only been confirmed by President Van der Bellen's office.

Now the nomination by U.S. President Biden has also been confirmed by the White House. …

