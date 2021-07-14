Advertise with Vindobona.org

Kurz Visits USA and Meets with UN Secretary-General Guterres

PeopleEntrepreneurs ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:04 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz traveled to the USA for a multi-day visit. One of his many meetings was with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York. Kurz discussed COVID-19, the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and much more. Read more about his trip and his other meetings.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (right) met Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (left) in New York. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is in the United States to attend various meetings, including one with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in New York. …

