U.S. Senate Confirmed Victoria Kennedy to Be Ambassador to Austria

Victoria Reggie Kennedy: "How glorious it was (as a college student in the 70s) to attend the opera in Vienna and hear a concert in Salzburg. From that time on, Austria was special to me." / Picture: © The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

The US Embassy in Vienna recently announced on Twitter that Kennedy had been confirmed and said the schedule for her arrival had not yet been set.

Am 26. Oktober, 2021 hat der US-Senat Victoria Reggie Kennedy als Botschafterin der Vereinigten Staaten in Österreich bestätigt. Der Zeitplan für die Ankunft der designierten Botschafterin in Österreich steht noch nicht fest. — U.S. Embassy Vienna (@usembvienna) October 27, 2021

Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, a close friend of Joe Biden and a senior counsel at the international law firm Greenberg Traurig, was confirmed in a voice vote along with three other diplomatic nominees. She endorsed Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

Ms. Kennedy is also a gun control advocate. …