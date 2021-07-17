Advertise with Vindobona.org

A "Kennedy" Is to Become U.S. Ambassador to Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:06 ♦ (Vindobona)

Victoria Kennedy, the widow of the prominent U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy (1932-2009), reportedly is under consideration to be US ambassador to Austria, the Austrian Federal Presidency confirmed. Find out how it came about.

Senator Ted Kennedy's widow, Victoria Reggie Kennedy, to become new U.S. Ambassador to Vienna (Picture: Vicki Kennedy at the White House in 2010). / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / The White House from Washington, DC, Public Domain

Victoria Reggie Kennedy (67), the widow of the late Senator Edward M. Kennedy and a senior counsel at the international law firm Greenberg Traurig, is a longtime friend of President Biden.

The Austrian presidency has given the go-ahead …

