United States Ambassador Designate to Austria Kennedy Landed in Vienna: "Good morning, Austria!"

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 19:45 ♦ (Vindobona)

Ambassador-designate Victoria Kennedy has landed in Vienna to assume her role as ambassador of the United States to Austria. Read about Ambassador-designate Kennedy's arrival, her plans for her ambassadorship, and her background.

U.S. Ambassador-designate Victoria Kennedy: "I am delighted to have landed in Vienna as the United States Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Austria." / Picture: © U.S. Embassy Vienna / U.S. Botschaft Wien / Alexander Slabihoud

U.S. Ambassador-designate Victoria Reggie Kennedy has finally landed in Vienna after being nominated by President Joe Biden in the summer of 2021 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in late October.

She will be accredited as United States Ambassador to Austria by President Van der Bellen on January 12. …

