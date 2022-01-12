Advertise with Vindobona.org

NATO and Russian Leaders Say Differences "Will Be Hard to Bridge"

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: January 12, 2022; 21:53 ♦ (Vindobona)

Representatives from NATO and Russia met in Brussels at the NATO-Russia Council to try to de-escalate the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and NATO. Read what each side is demanding and why the leaders say the differences "will be hard to bridge."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: "There are opportunities for constructive engagement which should not be missed, in the interest of security in Europe." / Picture: © NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization

The NATO-Russia Council met on January 12, 2022, in Brussels in an attempt to ease tensions over the Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

The high-stakes meeting comes as Russia has massed around 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, sparking fears of an invasion. Simultaneously, Russia has accused NATO of encroaching on its borders. …

