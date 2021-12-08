Towards a Powerful European Security and Defense Policy to Counter Authoritarian Regimes

"We are in a systemic rivalry with authoritarian regimes such as Russia and China and must make every effort to defend the international rules-based order. It is a matter of protecting the principles of international law, human rights and the international peace order." Against the backdrop of events in Afghanistan, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen argues for the expansion of Europe's military competencies.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, argues for a militarily stronger EU in the world. / Picture: © picture alliance/dpa/PA Wire

Former EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker once put it this way: The European Union needs a "global political capability," he said at the Munich Security Conference in 2018.

This is more true today than ever - in view of growing competition with China in the Indo-Pacific region, but also because of old and new conflicts such as between Russia and Ukraine, with Belarus, or over the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan.

