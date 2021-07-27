Sponsored Content
Von der Leyen Meets With Alexander Schallenberg and Karoline Edtstadler
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Austrian Federal Minister for the EU and the Constitution Karoline Edtstadler at the Salzburg Festival.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (mid-left) meets with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (left) and Austrian Federal Minister for the EU Karoline Edtstadler (mid-right). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently met with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Austrian Federal Minister for the EU and the Constitution Karoline Edtstadler at the Salzburg Festival.
