Von der Leyen and King Philippe Meet with Van der Bellen in Brussels
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 9 hours ago; 10:46 ♦ (Vindobona)
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgium's King Philippe each met with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on his latest trip to Brussels. Climate change was a key topic of discussion. Read what Van der Bellen had to say about it.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (right) meets with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (left) in Brussels. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and King Philippe of Belgium received Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, on his recent trip to Brussels.
On the first day, Van der Bellen met with von der Leyen. Following this meeting, Van der Bellen spoke about steps being taken to prevent climate change. …
