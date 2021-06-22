Von der Leyen Approves Austrian Economic Comeback in Vienna

Published: Yesterday; 08:00

During her visit to Vienna, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has delivered the good news that Austria is to receive EUR 3.5 billion worth of EU grants. The budget will be mainly available for investments and reforms in the areas of environmental and digital transformation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (left) and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right) met in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

During her visit to Vienna, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed a positive assessment of Austria's Recovery and Resilience Plan by the European Commission. …

