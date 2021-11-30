Beijing's Influence Towards Austria: Visit by Wan Gang, the High-Level Leader of the Overseas Chinese Voice

From left: Chairman of the China Zhi Gong Party (Sub-organization of United Front of China) Wan Gang, and China's Ambassador to Austria Li Xiaosi. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner

Wan Gang (69), a Han Chinese from Shanghai, has had a colorful career.

Born in 1952, he graduated from Northeast Forestry University in Harbin in northern China in 1981. He then earned a master's degree in engineering from the famous Tongji University in his hometown in 1981.

Then began his nearly 19-year relationship with Germany, the study destination of choice for…