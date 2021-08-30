50th Anniversary: Diplomatic Relations between China and Austria

♦ Published: August 30, 2021; 19:12 ♦ (Vindobona)

To commemorate the anniversary of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and Austria, the Austrian Post (Österreichische Post) has now also issued a special postage stamp.

(Left to right): Prof. Dr. Richard Trappl, Director of the Confucius Institute, PRC Ambassador Li Xiaosi, Dr. Schramböck, Minister for Digitization and Economic Location, Peter Umundum, Board Member Parcel & Logistics, Österreichische Post AG. / Picture: © Österreichische Post AG / Gregor Nesvadba

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Austria and the People's Republic of China were officially established in 1971. Outside the European Union, China is one of the country's most important economic partners. Cultural ambassadors such as the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra or the Vienna Boys' Choir contribute to the fact that guests from China are an important part of domestic tourism. …

