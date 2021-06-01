China and Austria: Extension of Climate Neutrality Research Agreement

Yesterday; 09:25

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Austria, the Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang and Austria's Climate Protection Minister Gewessler extend the agreement for cooperation in research and technology in the field of climate neutrality.

China and Austria will continue cooperation in research and technology. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf

The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) Wang Zhigang and Austrian Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler discussed issues of cooperation in research and technology and ways towards climate neutrality during a virtual interministerial meeting. …

