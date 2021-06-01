Sponsored Content
China and Austria: Extension of Climate Neutrality Research Agreement
Sponsored Content
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Austria, the Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang and Austria's Climate Protection Minister Gewessler extend the agreement for cooperation in research and technology in the field of climate neutrality.
China and Austria will continue cooperation in research and technology. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf
The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) Wang Zhigang and Austrian Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler discussed issues of cooperation in research and technology and ways towards climate neutrality during a virtual interministerial meeting. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Investment Agreement with China Opens Doors (December 30, 2020)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Chinese Embassy in Vienna (November 5, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content