Chinese Ambassador to Austria Receives Grand Decoration of Honor

Ambassador Li Xiaosi from the People's Republic of China has been awarded the Grand Decoration of Honor for his Servicer to the State of Vienna by Mayor Michael Ludwig.

Chinese Ambassador to Austria, Li Xiaosi (middle), has received the Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold by Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (right) and former Austrian President Heinz Fischer (left). / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID

The Chinese Ambassador to Austria, HE Li Xiaosi, has received the Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold for his Services to the State of Vienna. …

