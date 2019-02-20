Meet the Ambassador of China to Austria: H.E. Li Xiaosi
Ambassador Li Xiaosi (李晓驷) has been Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Austria since 2016. He has been a career diplomat since 1985 with previous oversees posts in Germany and Switzerland. He speaks Mandarin, German and English.
Li Xiaosi (李晓驷), born in Wuhan/PRC, is an expert on Europe.
He has been Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Austria since 2016.
Prior to that, he has worked for several years as a diplomat in Berlin and Zurich.
He was Consul General in Zurich for Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Deputy Director General of the European Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and envoy to the Chinese Embassy in Berlin.
His career began back in 1985 at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing.
|
Curriculum Vitae:
|
|Date of Birth:
|1962 (Wuhan, China)
|Education:
|Guangdong Foreign Language Institute
|Career History:
|From March 1985
|Diplomatic Service
|Envoy to the Chinese Embassy in Berlin
|Deputy Director General of the European Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry
|Consul General in Zurich for Switzerland and Liechtenstein
|Since Sept./Oct. 2016
|Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Austria
|Languages:
|Mandarin, German and English.
Source:
中华人民共和国驻奥地利共和国大使馆 / Botschaft der Volksrepublik China in der Republik Österreich
http://www.chinaembassy.at/det/