Meet the Ambassador of China to Austria: H.E. Li Xiaosi

Ambassador of China to Austria: H.E. Li Xiaosi / Picture: © 中华人民共和国驻奥地利共和国大使馆 / Botschaft der Volksrepublik China in der Republik Österreich

Li Xiaosi (李晓驷), born in Wuhan/PRC, is an expert on Europe.

He has been Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Austria since 2016.

Prior to that, he has worked for several years as a diplomat in Berlin and Zurich.

He was Consul General in Zurich for Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Deputy Director General of the European Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and envoy to the Chinese Embassy in Berlin.

His career began back in 1985 at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

Curriculum Vitae:

Date of Birth: 1962 (Wuhan, China) Education: Guangdong Foreign Language Institute

Career History:

From March 1985 Diplomatic Service

Envoy to the Chinese Embassy in Berlin

Deputy Director General of the European Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry

Consul General in Zurich for Switzerland and Liechtenstein

Since Sept./Oct. 2016 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Austria

Languages: Mandarin, German and English.

Source:

中华人民共和国驻奥地利共和国大使馆 / Botschaft der Volksrepublik China in der Republik Österreich

http://www.chinaembassy.at/det/