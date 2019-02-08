Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Vienna, Austria at Metternichgasse 4, 1030 Wien / Picture: © 中华人民共和国驻奥地利共和国大使馆 / Botschaft der Volksrepublik China in der Republik Österreich

The present-day embassy building of the People's Republic of China with a floor area of 1433 m2 (Palais Bratmann-Thorsch) was built between 1897 and 99 by Friedrich Schachner for the industrialist Josef Bratmann.

Only a few years later it came into the possession of the Jewish banker family Thorsch, who in 1938 fled Austria in a hurry and left behind the artistic furnishings and numerous valuable paintings in the palace.

The massive building, erected in late historicist style, rests on a rustic plinth. A wide balcony with balustrade extending over 4 axes is supported by 5 volute consoles. The windows of the Beletage and the floor above have a straight window roof and richly decorated lintel fields.

In 1972, China bought the building shortly after establishing diplomatic relations with Austria on 28 May 1971.

Sources:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the People's Republic of China

Federal Ministry for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs

中华人民共和国驻奥地利共和国大使馆 / Botschaft der Volksrepublik China in der Republik Österreich