Sponsored
Article Tools
Overseas Chinese in Vienna Celebrate Spring Festival and Start of Year of the Earth Pig
Published: February 13, 2019; 20:16 · (Vindobona)
The Chinese Ambassador to Austria, H.E. Li Xiaosi and the Director General of UNIDO, Mr. Li Yong, toasted the Chinese New Year together with Mayor Ludwig and other Viennese Overseas Chinese.
Li Yong, Michael Ludwig, Li Xiaosi (from left to right) / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / C.Jobst/PIDThis article includes a total of 480 words.
The Chinese community in Vienna consists of 7,738 Chinese (as of 1 January 2018) and has been growing since 2012 (5,815 Chinese citizens).
Due to the good cooperation and the close economic ties between China and Vienna, Mayor Michael Ludwig celebrated the Chinese New Year with the Viennese Chinese Community and China's Ambassador in Vienna, H.E. Li Xiaosi, in the…
Fast News Search