Fresh Hallstatt Air Instead of Toxic Chinese Smoke

Hallstatt is one of the most popular destinations of Chinese tourists / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / pipimaru [CC-BY-SA-3.0]

Hallstatt is considered one of the most popular destinations of Asian, especially Chinese tourists in Europe.



In view of these tourist flows, two independent entrepreneurs now want to fill and sell Hallstatt air in cans: "Hallstatt Breeze" and "Hallstatt Air".



The chances cannot realistically be evaluated, although the idea is unique. It is well known that much can still be sold to the Chinese that comes from the West.



Only the people of Hallstatt themselves are not enthusiastic about the fact that their name is increasingly being marketed.



According to ORF, Michael Preidt ("Hallstatt Air") had the idea of filling and selling air from Hallstatt. Preidt developed its own bottling plant in Hallstatt, presented the idea to the local council and finished the concept. Only the authorities are still thwarting the Hallstätter at the moment, because "not all permits from the municipal authorities have been obtained yet".



Competitor Rainer Garger ("Hallstatt Breeze"), on the other hand, has already finished his Hallstatt air in cans (including inhalation masks) and is currently evaluating the Chinese market. In the city of Gosau, air is filled into compression bottles and then transported further. To a company that fills the air with the scent of Swiss stone pine and meadow blossoms into eight and twelve-litre cans - for 80 or 120 inhalations. He wants to position the "Hallstatt Breeze" on the Chinese market, a logical thing for him in view of the tens of thousands of tourists from China who visit Hallstatt every year. They are promised on the homepage, of course also in Chinese, relief from headaches, support for breathing problems and strengthening of the immune system.



In the city of Hallstatt people do not really know how to deal with the sales ideas, according to Mayor Alexander Scheutz (SPÖ): "As mayor, I have recently found it rather unpleasant that our place is repeatedly used for various products, especially for the Asian market. Many people want to capture this and earn money with our name. But we'll be left behind because our tourist flows will be even greater than they already are."