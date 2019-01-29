Hallstatt App 2.0 - Protective Measures against Chinese Tourists

Chinese built copy of Hallstatt in China's Guangdong Province versus Austrian original in Hallstatt. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Hanno Böck [CC BY-SA 4.0] / Ncsakany [Public Domain]

A few days ago the market community presented the "Traffic Concept Hallstatt 2018 (Verkehrskonzept Hallstatt 2018)" to the population in the local cultural centre, reported the "Oberösterreichische Nachrichten" and the market community Hallstatt.

The 758-people community of Hallstatt wants to fight off buses. The town, which is plagued by mass tourism, has decided to ban bus…