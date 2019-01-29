Sponsored
Hallstatt App 2.0 - Protective Measures against Chinese Tourists
Published: January 29, 2019; 09:27 · (Vindobona)
The Upper Austrian community defends itself against too many tourists, especially from China and South Korea. Since the Chinese built an exact copy of the city in Guangdong Province, and the South Koreans partly shot a soap opera in Hallstatt, the popularity of the Dachstein community has increased enormously. As a result, more and more tourists come to Hallstatt as part of a bus tour classic with 4 destinations including Hallstatt. In the previous year there were exactly 19,344 coaches. For the first time in the history of Austria, a town is now defending its friendly visitors by implementing the new "Traffic Concept Hallstatt 2018" and by strictly controlling the entrance to the town centre.
Chinese built copy of Hallstatt in China's Guangdong Province versus Austrian original in Hallstatt. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Hanno Böck [CC BY-SA 4.0] / Ncsakany [Public Domain]
A few days ago the market community presented the "Traffic Concept Hallstatt 2018 (Verkehrskonzept Hallstatt 2018)" to the population in the local cultural centre, reported the "Oberösterreichische Nachrichten" and the market community Hallstatt.
The 758-people community of Hallstatt wants to fight off buses. The town, which is plagued by mass tourism, has decided to ban bus…
