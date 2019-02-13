The Chinese New Year of the Earth Pig - What Does it Mean?

To wish someone a happy new year in Mandarin, the phrase is “Xin Nian Kuai Le”. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Made by Fanghong [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)]

The Pig is the twelfth of the 12-year cycle of animals which appear in the Chinese zodiac related to the Chinese calendar.

In the continuous sexagenary cycle, every twelfth year corresponds to Hai, and is commonly called the "Year of the Pig".

There are five types of Pigs, named after the Chinese elements. In order, they are: Metal, Water, Wood, Fire, and Earth.

According to the myths, the Pig was the last to arrive when the Jade Emperor called for the great meeting.

Other sources said that Buddha called for a great meeting when he was about to leave the Earth. The Pig came in last.

Legend has it that just as the emperor was about to call it a day, an oink and squeal was heard from a little Pig. The term "lazy Pig" is due here as the Pig got hungry during the race, promptly stopped for a feast then fell asleep. After the nap, the Pig continued the race and was named the 12th and last animal of the zodiac cycle.

In China, but also in the western world, the pig is a symbol of happiness and prosperity.

And indeed, the frugal animal needs little for its happiness.

It is the optimist among the signs of the zodiac in Chinese astrology.

He makes the best of the circumstances and sees a silver lining on the horizon even in the darkest storm.

But despite all the frugality, the pig also knows what is good and enjoys his life to the full.

But never at the expense of others. Generosity and humanity are very important for the zodiac sign pig.

The Chinese zodiac sign pig and its meaning

Good-natured and helpful: The pig in Chinese astrology is characterized by a thoroughly good personality. No way is too far for his fellow men. With him one is on the safe side, because never in a dream would he abuse or disappoint the trust placed in him.

Courageous and optimistic: The cheerful pig sees opportunities instead of hurdles. His glass is not only half full - it is completely full.

Equipped with optimistic fearlessness, he reaches for the stars and does not shy away from risk.

It hardly occurs to him that this could also go down in his pants - because unfortunately his optimism often borders on naivety.

Nevertheless, some contemporaries can cut themselves a slice of the joyful pig, because they enjoy life instead of being slowed down by fear. After all, he knows for certain that everything will be all right in the end.

Tolerant and generous: the pig likes to listen to his fellow men and is never at a loss for well-intentioned advice.

His sensitive understanding and his cosmopolitan tolerance are not only a show - the pig is one of the most liberal signs of the zodiac.

With his open mind it is easy for him to put himself in other people's shoes.

The Chinese zodiac sign pig and its characteristics

Strengths:

optimism

tolerance

cosmopolitanism

good nature

modesty

Weaknesses:

naivety

boundlessness

carelessness

capriciousness

risk appetite

The Chinese zodiac sign Pig in love

As spontaneous and frivolous as the pig may be in all walks of life - in love it's safe to play it safe. A potential partner is examined carefully and uncompromisingly. The person has to fit like a lid on a pot until the pig enters into a serious relationship with him.

And his expectations are high. The pig's great caution in the Chinese horoscope in love matters has its reason: once his heart is inflamed, it burns for all eternity - or at least for a very, very long time. As a partner it is on the one hand cuddly and cozy - takes life as it comes. On the other hand, it always has a pleasant surprise in store when it feels like it.

The Chinese zodiac sign pig at work

At a young age, pigs often find it difficult to choose a profession because there are few activities in which they suspect their destiny. With their cosmopolitan and empathetic nature, pigs are made for the social sector.

Whether they are nurses, social workers, psychologists or teachers - they intuitively do everything right when dealing with people. Since the pigs unfortunately lack ambition and stamina from time to time, they are in good hands in a job with flexible working hours.

The Chinese zodiac sign pig and its health

The pig is one of the most robust signs of the zodiac and rarely sick. Its only weak point is its weight, which can tend to sway. That is why regular exercise in the form of tight endurance training is essential for his well-being.