Sponsored Content
UNIDO Headquarters Vienna: A German Is to Become the Next Director General
Sponsored Content
Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Mr. Gerd Müller has been selected to become the next Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). Learn more about Mr. Müller and read what he and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said about his nomination.
Gerd Müller, future Director General of UNIDO (right), with Permanent Representative of Poland to UNIDO and President of the Industrial Development Board responsible for recommending Müller, Dominika Krois (left). / Picture: © UNIDO United Nations Industrial Development Organization
The Industrial Development Board of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) has recommended Gerd Müller of Germany to be the Organization’s next Director General.
UNIDO was established in 1966 with the goal of promoting industrial development in developing countries and the so‑called transition economies of Central and Eastern Europe and fostering their integration into the world economy. It also aims to improve the environmental soundness and sustainability of industrialization. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
New Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations Office at Vienna Presents her Credentials (August 11)
Permanent Representative of Germany to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents his Credentials (August 10)
CTBTO Has a New Executive Secretary (August 5)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content