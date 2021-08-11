New Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations Office at Vienna Presents her Credentials

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 12:47 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ms. Belén Constanza Sapag Muñoz de la Peña, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the UNOV, Ms. Ghada Waly. Learn more about her background.

Permanent Representative of Chile to the UNOV, Belén Constanza Sapag Muñoz de la Peña (left), presents her credentials to the Director-General of the UNOV, Ghada Waly (right). / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ms. Belén Constanza Sapag Muñoz de la Peña, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the UNOV, Ms. Ghada Waly.

Ms. Sapag, who is also Ambassador of Chile to Austria, has served in various capacities during her career, among them: …

