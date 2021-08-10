Sponsored Content
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Slovakia to the United Nations Office at Vienna
The new Permanent Representative of Slovakia to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Mr. Radomír Boháč, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the UNOV, Ms. Ghada Waly.
New Permanent Representative of Slovakia to the UNOV, Radomír Boháč (left), presents his credentials to the Director-General of the UNOV, Ghada Waly (right). / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna
Throughout his career, Mr. Boháč, who is also Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and other international organizations in Vienna, has served in many capacities, among them: …
