New Permanent Representative of Mauritius to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents her Credentials
The new Permanent Representative of Mauritius to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Mrs. Usha Dwarka-Canabady, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the UNOV, Ms. Ghada Waly.
The new Permanent Representative of Mauritius to the UNOV, Usha Dwarka-Canabady (left), presents her credentials to the Director-General of the UNOV, Ghada Waly (right). / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna
Ambassador Dwarka-Canabady has served in various capacities in her career, among them: …
