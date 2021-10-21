Call for Solidarity for China Sanctioned States Including Taiwan

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 19:00 ♦ (Vindobona)

A motion for a resolution was filed in the Austrian Parliament calling for the Austrian government to support countries, such as Taiwan, sanctioned by China for supporting democracy, human rights, and other global values. Read about the motion and the reasoning behind it.

NEOS: "The Federal Government should participate in measures to support these Chinese-sanctioned states and call for Taiwan’s participation in international forums, based on its long, responsible international policy." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]

The NEOS (New Austria and Liberal Forum) Party has called on the Austrian government to show solidarity with states being sanctioned by China for their support of global values by issuing a motion for a resolution.

The motion specifically names Taiwan as one of the states that should be supported. …

