Sponsored Content
Taiwan and Austria: Current State of Political and Trade Relations
Companies ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The relations between Taiwan, officially the Republic of China (ROC), and Austria are developing stably despite the current tensions in the South China Sea.
According to the statistics of the Investment Commission of Taiwan, a total of 12 investments were made in Austria between 1952 and 2020, with a total volume of EUR 171.91 million. / Picture: © Taiwanese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
Both countries would like to strengthen their cooperation especially in the fields of …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Development of Tourism and Travel in Austria (April 10, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content