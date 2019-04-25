Development of Tourism and Travel in Austria

Foreign guests accounted for 81.5% of overnight stays. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Robinseed [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

Economic growth in 2018 came to 2.7% in real terms.

However, the current economic upturn seems to have passed its peak, with growth of 2.0% anticipated for 2019, according to OeNB and WIFO.

The current growth phase is also influencing the situation on the labour market.

The forecast unemployment rate fell from 5.5% in the previous year to 4.9% in 2018 and will…