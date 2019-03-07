Austria as an Attractive Cycling Destination - You like it? Bike it! / Picture: © Österreich Werbung / Martin Steinthaler

At the international tourism trade fair ITB in Berlin from 6 to 10 March, Austria once again presents itself as an attractive holiday destination and shines with excellent figures.

The new record of 150 million overnight stays in the 2018 calendar year underlines that tourism in Austria is a success story.

"The way Austria is asserting itself in the growing international competition and hurrying from success to success is an achievement of all those involved in domestic tourism, from businesses to destinations and provincial tourism organisations to Austria advertising," said Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger, praising the industry's commitment at the joint press conference with Petra Nocker-Schwarzenbacher, Chairwoman of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber's (WKÖ) Tourism and Leisure Division, and Petra Stolba, Managing Director of ÖW.

"But it is not about new records for arrivals and overnight stays every year. The goal is sustainable tourism for everyone - guests, hosts and living space. This vision will also be reflected in the Tourism Master Plan, which we are finalising", Köstinger continued.

Austria scores with mountains, lakes and good air

What the guests particularly appreciate about Austria as a holiday destination was surveyed by ÖW in the context of the T-MONA guest survey. The five most frequently mentioned reasons for a summer holiday in Austria were: the mountains, landscape/nature, the range of hiking trails, lakes and rivers as well as the good air. "Environmental protection and sustainable tourism are also in our own interest from this point of view," said the Minister. "We must value and protect the assets with which we score points with our guests".

Almost 18,500 guests were surveyed between May and October 2018 and for the first time exclusively electronically. The survey also shows that guests are highly satisfied with the various aspects of holidays in Austria and rate their holidays in Austria with an overall score of 1.5 (on a six-digit scale).

In 2019, Österreich Werbung, together with seven provincial tourism organisations, will launch a multi-year campaign on the subject of cycling. The aim: to make Austria even better known as a cycling (holiday) country.

Austria has an excellent cycling infrastructure

"Cycling holidays in Austria are particularly attractive. And vice versa: "Cyclists are particularly attractive for Austria", says WKÖ tourism department head Petra Nocker-Schwarzenbacher. Austria has an excellent infrastructure of cycle paths, cycle parks, designated mountain bike routes and rental locations. "Regions and companies have already made sustainable and forward-looking investments here," emphasises Nocker-Schwarzenbacher. The fact that active holidays boomt, one notices strengthened also on operational level: ?Our guests look for increasingly movement - biking offers here an optimal combination of physical activity and mobile Sightseeing and lies already on place 3 of the most popular sporty activities of our summer vacationers, after moving and swimming. It is particularly pleasing that three-quarters of the bicycle holiday-makers are regular guests and with an average length of stay of 7.5 nights lie even before the classical summer holiday-maker with 7 nights.

ITB 2019: Kick-off for bike campaign "You like it? Bike it!

The top 3 foreign markets of origin for cycling holidays in Austria are Germany, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. The cycle campaign "You like it? Bike it!" will also focus on these three markets in 2019. Bike it! is a large-scale cooperation between the Austrian Academy of Sciences and the federal states of Burgenland, Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Salzburg, Styria, Carinthia and Tyrol. Joint marketing with a budget volume of 2 million euros for 2019 is the largest thematic cooperation between the federal provinces and the Austrian Academy of Sciences to date. "In view of increasing international competition, cooperation is increasingly becoming a success factor in tourism. Especially for a comparatively small country like Austria, where tourism is organised in very small parts. By pooling our strengths, we can position Austria internationally as a sustainable and efficient attractive cycling destination," says ÖW Managing Director Petra Stolba.

Cycling-Country Austria at ITB 2019

Rad plays a central role at the 1,200 m2 Austrian stand in Hall 17. A 150 m2 interaction area in the centre of the stand allows visitors to experience the theme of cycling holidays in Austria. Visitors can thus swing themselves into the saddle of stand bikes and compete in a race. Or they can simply be photographed on wheels in front of large Austrian subjects. From Wednesday to Friday, Österreich Werbung will be reporting from the ITB with regular live entries.