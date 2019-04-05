Congress Tourism in Vienna Continues to Boom

(From left to right): Markus Grießler, Chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Industry Division of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, City Councillor Peter Hanke, Norbert Kettner, Director Vienna Tourism, Christian Woroka, Head Vienna Convention Bureau. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / PID / David Bohmann

Vienna's conference industry had its best year so far in 2018 with new records.

City Finance Councillor Peter Hanke and Tourism Director Norbert Kettner presented the record balance.

"Vienna's conference industry is an important factor for the tourism industry and the tourism balance of the federal capital," says Markus Grießler, Chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Industry Division of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce.

It is therefore particularly gratifying that the 2018 conference balance sheet reached new records. The number of events in 2018 rose by 15 percent compared to the previous year to 4685, the number of participants and overnight stays increased by three percent each.

The Austrian Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2018, which led to a doubling of EU meetings in Vienna to 270 events in the previous year, also contributed to the significant increase, said Norbert Kettner, Director of Vienna Tourism at the presentation of the figures.

Of the 4685 events, 1004 were international congresses, 540 national congresses and 3141 corporate events, conferences and incentives, according to the balance sheet presented.

Conference participants spend twice as much

Thus every eighth overnight stay in Vienna goes back to a conference guest. From the city's point of view, it is also pleasing that an average congress participant spends just over twice as much at 541 euros per day as a conventional visitor to Vienna (266 euros).

The international meetings raised 332 million euros in tax money (plus three percent), with only 40 million remaining in the capital. The city hall has to pay the majority of 217 million euros to the federal government, the rest to other federal states and municipalities. According to the Finance City Council, a record value added of 1.2 billion euros was achieved in 2018 - also a three-percent plus.

"We're talking about the Champions League."

Tourism boss Kettner spoke of an "excellent year": "We are not talking about the regional league here, but about the Champions League," he said, referring to competitors such as London, Brussels, Paris and Barcelona. The EU Council Presidency in the second half of 2018 certainly helped with the positive balance.

The "meeting industry" also plays an important role in the Vienna Tourism Strategy 2025, which is currently being prepared and will be presented in autumn. "We want to grow," Kettner already revealed. Whether the upward trend will continue this year, however, the Viennese tourism experts do not yet dare to really estimate.

Austria-Center reconstruction makes prognosis difficult

The Austria Center Vienna is now undergoing a major rebuild and renovation work in some large conference hotels is bringing restrictions to the calendar of events, they said. "We have a very positive outlook for this year, but are still cautious about the outlook," summarised Christian Woronka, Head of the Vienna Convention Bureau.

In the long term, positive effects are expected from the recent court order for the third runway at Vienna Schwechat Airport. And the 2019 summer flight schedule also makes the city confident. According to Kettner, there have been increases of eleven percent and 16 percent respectively in flight frequency and seat capacity to Vienna. This is relevant because three-quarters of all congress guests fly to Vienna.

Medical conferences most visited

This year's largest symposium was the European Radiology Congress with 30,000 participants in the Austria Center.

Second place will be shared by the Liver Congress, which will take place on 10 April, and the Annual Meeting of the European Society for Reproductive Medicine and Embryology (end of June) with 10,000 guests each.

Summary - The most important facts: