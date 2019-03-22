Article Tools

Tourism Location - Austrian National Tourist Office Invests in Digitalization

ÖW Österreich Werbung (ANTO Austrian National Tourist Office) sees very good chances in the dynamic of digitisation for the domestic tourism location to assert itself as a quality destination in global competition.

Petra Stolba, Managing Director: "The Federal Ministry for Sustainability and Tourism provides Österreich Werbung with 500,000 euros in special funds for digitisation projects." / Picture: © OEW Oesterreich Werbung - ANTO Austrian National Tourist Office / Foto: Lisi Specht

With the special budget of 500,000 euros made available by the BMNT - Ministry of Sustainability and Tourism (Bundesministerium für Nachhaltigkeit und Tourismus) - Österreich Werbung will prepare location-relevant digital potentials, develop them in a targeted manner in cooperation with the industry and implement promising projects.

